Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 11:47 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-17-18-28-36

(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

18-32-38-39-48, Lucky Ball: 12

(eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, three, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

2-5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-5-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, five, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

