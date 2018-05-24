NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
04-17-18-28-36
(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
18-32-38-39-48, Lucky Ball: 12
(eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, three, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 20
(two, five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-5-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, five, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
