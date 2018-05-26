NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
06-08-31-32-35
(six, eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $88,000
11-14-51-64-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(eleven, fourteen, fifty-one, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-1-3, Lucky Sum: 5
(one, one, three; Lucky Sum: five)
7-5-1-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, five, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 29
(seven, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
