Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 12:10 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-08-31-32-35

(six, eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $88,000

11-14-51-64-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(eleven, fourteen, fifty-one, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

1-1-3, Lucky Sum: 5

(one, one, three; Lucky Sum: five)

7-5-1-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(seven, five, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

7-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 29

(seven, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

  Comments  