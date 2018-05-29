Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

May 29, 2018 01:10 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-06-30-33-36

(four, six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000

04-06-13-16-32, Lucky Ball: 7

(four, six, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

1-7-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

0-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(zero, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

3-7-0-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, seven, zero, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

