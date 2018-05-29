NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-06-30-33-36
(four, six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $216,000
04-06-13-16-32, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, six, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-7-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(zero, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-7-0-1, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, seven, zero, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments