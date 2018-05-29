NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-12-22-23-40
(one, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty)
02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
4-5-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, five, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
5-9-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
3-5-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, five, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments