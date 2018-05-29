NC Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

May 29, 2018 11:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-12-22-23-40

(one, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty)

02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)

4-5-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, five, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

5-9-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

3-5-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, five, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

7-6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

