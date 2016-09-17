The Day's Best Photos | 09.17.16

From left, Miracle League of the Triangle baseball buddy Taylor Giles, Hot Rods outfielder Alaina Harvey and baseball buddy Aliza Shefflin played ball of a different kind while a game was going on in the infield between the Thunder and Hot Rods, Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Andy's Foundation Field off Cary Towne Boulevard in Cary, NC.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver com
Miracle League batter Tristian 'Touchie' James connects for a hit during a game between James's team the Thunder and the Hot Rods Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Andy's Foundation Field off Cary Towne Boulevard in Cary, NC.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
North Carolinaís Rayn Switzer (3) races to the end zone on a 75 pass play from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter against James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Matt Dayes (21) escapes from Old Dominion linebacker Anthony Wilson (22) during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against Old Dominion at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
In this photo taken late Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, Argentina's doubles team Ana Laura Ruzicka, bottom and Ana Sofia Bigliardo watch from backstage performances in the doubles finals of the World Pole Dance Sport Championship 2016 in Bucharest, Romania.
Vadim Ghrida
AP
Big K.R.I.T. performs during the BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
David Goldman
AP
A model displays a 2017 Spring/Summer design by Hannibal Laguna at the Madrid's Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 .
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP
In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a kayaker escorts three competitors in the open-water Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, off Islamorada, Fla. The 9-mile-long ocean swim attracted 181 contestants and was staged to create awareness of a need to preserve Alligator Lighthouse and five more historic lighthouses off the Florida Keys. Each lighthouse is more than 130 years old and no longer maintained because of modern advances in maritime navigation.
Andy Newman
AP
Red Star soccer fans watch a Serbian National soccer league derby match between Partizan and Red Star, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Partizan won 1-0.
Darko Vojinovic
AP
The crew of the Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Haarfagre, lowers it's sail as is sails past the Statue of Liberty in New York harbor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP
Andrew Limauro, a sophomore from Pittsburgh Pa., stands outside Beaver Stadium protesting the school's decision to honor former head coach Joe Paterno, before Penn State takes on Temple in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Paterno was fired in 2011 amid the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
Chris Knight
AP
In this Sept. 12, 2016, photo, Democratic Public Utilities Commission candidate Henry Red Cloud speaks at a gathering of Democrats in Fort Pierre, S.D. Red Cloud is campaigning on a green energy platform against Republican Chris Nelson, who has served on the commission since 2011.
James Nord
AP
Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity (29) intercepts a pass intended for New Mexico State wide receiver Izaiah Lottie, top, in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Lexington, Ky.
David Stephenson
AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier falls after being hit by a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Patrick Semansky
AP
Syracuse's Cole Murphy, left, dives to tackle South Florida's Rodney Adams, right, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Kentucky wide receiver Jeff Badet, right, catches a pass over New Mexico State defensive back Jared Phipps to set up a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Lexington, Ky.
David Stephenson
AP
Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) scores a touchdown over Nebraska cornerback Joshua Kalu (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Nati Harnik
AP
Mississippi wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow (3) makes a catch against Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) during an NCAA college football game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Bruce Newman
AP
Chicago Cubs' Chris Coghlan reacts after being called out on strikes during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Teammates douse Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts after the Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Michael Dwyer
AP
Temple quarterback Phillip Walker (8) gets upended as he dives in for a touchdown against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Penn State won the game 34-27.
Chris Knight
AP
North Dakota State kicker Cam Pedersen (36) reacts with holder Cole Davis (7) after kicking a 37-yard field goal on the final play of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. North Dakota State won 23-21.
Charlie Neibergall
AP
Georgia Tech running back Isiah Willis (3) dives for a first down as Vanderbilt linebacker Landon Stokes (99) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Western Michigan defensive end Keion Adams (1) pretends to conduct the Western Michigan Marching Band after defeating Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
BRADLEY LEEB
AP
Penn State's Chris Godwin (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Temple during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chris Knight
AP
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after winning together with Ivan Dodig the doubles match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut during the Davis Cup semifinal tennis match between Croatia and France, in Zadar, Croatia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Darko Bandic
AP
Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans, left, and Joris De Loore celebrate after winning a set during the Davis Cup World Group play-offs doubles tennis match against Brazil's Bruno Soares and Marcelo Melo at the Sleuyter Arena in Ostend, Belgium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
AP
Colorado Rockies' Nick Hundley, center, celebrates with pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso after Descalso drove in the winning run, as San Diego Padres second baseman Alexi Amarista walks past at the end of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Denver. Colorado won 8-7.
David Zalubowski
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Paredes, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting game-winning RBI-single during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3.
Matt Slocum
AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Paredes (41) celebrates with teammates after Paredes' game-winning RBI-single during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3.
Matt Slocum
AP
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, left, loses his helmet as he scores while Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino tags him during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Baylor wide receiver Chris Platt, top, is hit by Rice safety J.P. Thompson in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP