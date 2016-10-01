The Day's Best Photos | 10.01.16

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) embraces kicker Nick Weiler (24) after Weiler booted a a 54 yard field goal to give the Tar Heels a 37-35 victory over Florida State on Saturday October 1, 2016 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Humane Society of the United States animal rescue team member Rich Crino gently cradles a 4month old puppy 'Donggi' as he carries her to a member of the Cashiers/Highlands Humane Society animal rescue team Saturday, October 1, 2016 during a hand-off in Cary, NC. Thirty one dogs were rescued from a South Korean dog farm where they were raised for food and then flown to the United States. The dogs arrived at RDU Saturday and were distributed to several rescue shelters from the NC mountains to the coast at a midway point in Cary, NC.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
A very shy, wary Korean rescue dog is reassured by a Humane Society of the United States animal rescue team member as they are readied to be taken by a NC adoptive agency Saturday, October 1, 2016 during a hand-off in Cary, NC. Thirty one dogs were rescued from a South Korean dog farm where they were raised for food and then flown to the United States. The dogs arrived at RDU Saturday and were distributed to several rescue shelters from the NC mountains to the coast at a midway point in Cary, NC.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
The Tater Hill Mashers perform on the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) Stage during Wide Open Bluegrass on Saturday Oct. 1, 2016 in Raleigh, NC.
Casey Toth
From left, newlyweds Kari and Ryan Wordsworth of Raleigh, NC took in the passing scene at the corner of Fayetteville and Martin Streets midday Saturday, October 1, 2016 while test driving a custom Southern Comfort Swing system, made in Asheville, NC. The couple were part of the thousands filling up downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday for the second and final day of the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass Festival.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
Flatt Lonesome's Buddy Robertson sings as the IBMA Vocal Group of the Year performs on the City Plaza Stage at Wide Open Bluegrass Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C..
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Felix Flanders, left, and Brian Hummel dance together in downtown Raleigh during the IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
A woman hangs laundry on a balcony next to a new mural by Spanish painter Sebas Velasco, created on a blank wall of an old house in the district of Praga, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Alik Keplicz
AP
A model wears a creation for Vivienne Westwood's Spring-Summer 2017 Ready to Wear fashion collection presented Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Paris.
Francois Mori
AP
A Lebanese Shiite Muslim supporter of Hezbollah helps a woman to puts on a headband with arabic that reads, "at your service, oh Zeinab." during preparations for Ashoura, a 10-day ritual commemorating the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Hassan Ammar
AP
United States’ Phil Mickelson hits a shot on the seventh hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Chris Carlson
AP
A Canadian Sphynx cat sits in a hat before being evaluated by a judge during a competition in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. More than 300 cats entered the international feline beauty competition in the Romanian capital.
Andreea Alexandru
AP
A Canadian Sphynx cat is held by a judge during a competition in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. More than 300 cats entered the international feline beauty competition in the Romanian capital.
Andreea Alexandru
AP
Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol near the India-Pakistan international border area at Gakhrial boder post in Akhnoor sector, about 48 kilometers from Jammu, India, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. India said Thursday it carried out "surgical strikes" against militants across the highly militarized frontier that divides the Kashmir region between India and Pakistan, in an exchange that escalated tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Channi Anand
AP
A model wears a creation for Elie Saab's Spring-Summer 2017 Ready to Wear fashion collection presented Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Paris.
Thibault Camus
AP
Pakistan army soldiers gather at a forward area post on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India, in Tatta Pani, some 199 kilometers (123 miles) from Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The latest tensions were sparked by a militant attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir that killed 18 Indian soldiers. Both countries claim the Himalayan territory Kashmir, which is split between Indian and Pakistani-controlled zones. Pakistani officials said two of their soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in the latest exchanges at five different places along the disputed border.
Anjum Naveed
AP
Shafeeqa, center, wails near the body of her son Muzaffar Ahmed Pandit in Check-e-Kawoosa village, some 20 Kilometers west of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Pandit succumbed to injuries early Saturday at a hospital after he was wounded in a protest last month. Kashmir remained under security lockdown and separatist sponsored shutdown after some of the largest protests in recent years were sparked by the killing of a popular rebel commander on July 8.
Dar Yasin
AP
Two men wait for Pope Francis' arrival for a Mass in Tbilisi's stadium, Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Francis celebrated Mass on Saturday for Georgia's tiny Catholic community and pressed his mission to improve ties with the Georgian Orthodox Church after receiving an unexpectedly warm welcome from the Orthodox leader.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Cridge Centre for the family to meet people, residents and supporters as well as the unveiling of a monument dedicated to people who have overcome adversity while on a tour of the facility in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Chad Hipolito
AP
Memorabilia decorates a wall in the home of Frank Gleason, 96, a retired colonel with the Office of Strategic Services, in Atlanta, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Legislation to recognize the contributions of a group of World War II spies is hung up in Congress. Some 75 years ago, the OSS carried out missions behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany and the Pacific theatre. Gleason's group was tasked with halting the Japanese advance into China. Gleason and his comrades did this by detonating bridges, railroad tracks and anything else. 'We just blew stuff up left and right,' said Gleason.
David Goldman
AP
Pakistan army soldiers take positions at a forward area Bagsar post on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India, in Bhimber, some 166 kilometers (103 miles) from Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The latest tensions were sparked by a militant attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir that killed 18 Indian soldiers. Both countries claim the Himalayan territory Kashmir, which is split between Indian and Pakistani-controlled zones. Pakistani officials said two of their soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in the latest exchanges at five different places along the disputed border.
Anjum Naveed
AP
Orthodox priests wait Pope Francis' arrival for a Mass in Tbilisi's stadium, Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The pontiff is traveling to Georgia and Azerbaijan for a three-day visit.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP
A model wears a creation for Nina Ricci's Spring-Summer 2017 Ready to Wear fashion show, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Thibault Camus
AP
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sings in the Conference Center at the morning session of the two-day Mormon church conference Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Mormon leaders are set to deliver guidance to their worldwide membership in a series of speeches this weekend during the 186th religion's 186th semiannual conference in Salt Lake City.
George Frey
AP
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) dives for a touchdown against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Chris Knight
AP
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is carried by teammates Kyle Phillips (5) and Charles Mosley (78) after making a last-second touchdown catch to defeat Georgia 34-31 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Athens, Ga.
John Bazemore
AP
Nebraska running back Terrell Newby, bottom right, scores a touchdown past Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Nebraska won 31-16.
Nati Harnik
AP
United Statesâ€™ Patrick Reed reacts with teammate United Statesâ€™ Jordan Spieth as he makes his put to win the match on the 15th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Chris Carlson
AP
United States’ Patrick Reed reacts as he makes his put to win the match on the 15th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Chris Carlson
AP
Louisiana-Monroe safety Tre' Hunter (4) tries to stop Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson (21) as he dives for the goal line but he comes up short during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Auburn, Al.
Hal Yeager
AP
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) gets taken down by Minnesota's Duke McGhee (8) as he gets rid of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Chris Knight
AP
United States’ Matt Kuchar celebrates his birdie on the 13th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Georgia running back Sony Michel watches his fumble teeter on the goal line before quarterback Jacob Eason recovered if for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Ga.
Brant Sanderlin
AP
Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara (6) is brought down by Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith (3) after a catch and run in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Athens, Ga.
John Bazemore
AP
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor dives for a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Orlin Wagner
AP
Winnie Olongo, center, sister of Alfred Olongo, is consoled by two friends before a march Saturday Oct. 1, 2016, in reaction to the fatal police shooting of her brother, in El Cajon, Calif. Alfred Olango, a Ugandan refugee, was shot by an El Cajon police officer on Tuesday.
Denis Poroy
AP
Baylor running back Shock Linwood high steps through Iowa State defensive back Thadd Daniels and Iowa State defensive back Jomal Wiltz during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Ames, Iowa. Linwood ran for 237 yards and one touchdown in Baylor's 45-42 win.
Justin Hayworth
AP
Baylor running back Shock Linwood and Iowa State defensive back Mike Johnson flip over each other during a tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 45-42.
Justin Hayworth
AP
New York Mets manager Terry Colllins is doused with champagne and beer in the clubhouse after the Mets secured a wild card playoff spot by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in a baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Laurence Kesterson
AP
Ohio State defenders tackle Rutgers running back Robert Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Rutgers 58-0.
Jay LaPrete
AP
Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr (80) catches a pass in front of Iowa defensive back Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern won 38-31.
Charlie Neibergall
AP
Notre Dame running back Josh Adams leaps over players while rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Notre Dame won 50-33.
Julio Cortez
AP
Northwestern offensive lineman Tommy Doles (71) celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern won 38-31.
Charlie Neibergall
AP
Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler is upended by Baylor linebacker Thomas Cletcher after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Ames, Iowa.
Justin Hayworth
AP
Virginia's Albert Reid, center, reaches out to score a touchdown against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Gerry Broome
AP
Europe’s Sergio Garcia reacts after winning the 16th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Chris Carlson
AP
United States’ Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a long putt on the 17th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Chris Carlson
AP
Europe’s Rafa Cabrera Bello reacts after making his putt and winning the 17th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016
Chris Carlson
AP