When Waffle House surrenders to a hurricane, you know it’s bad

0:23 Enhanced infrared imagery shows eye of Hurricane Matthew Pause

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting

2:40 Cop rescues trapped dog sent under house to fetch cat

2:28 Want to see a googly-eyed Stubby Squid?

0:25 Police struggle to capture alligator found in Texas garage

7:13 Florida police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist

0:18 Man twerks in Miami-Dade bond court

2:51 Crackdown in California as marijuana growing season rolls in

1:33 Police officer rescues young deer stuck in fence