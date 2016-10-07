Take a turbulent ride into the eye of Hurricane Matthew with the NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Ride along on the NOAA WP-3D Orion as the Hurricane Hunters fly into the eyewall and into the eye of Hurricane Matthew.
Capt. Tim Gallagher/NOAA

National

Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body- and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

National

Five-year-old fights hunger with food drive

Miles Umscheid, 5, collected canned food and donations from friends, family and people around the country using social media after learning from a boy who visited his school that there were people who didn't have any food. He donated 2,201 cans of food to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Nation & World Videos