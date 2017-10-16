More Videos

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:57

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

Pause
CMPD deputy chief fields questions on unsolved homicide 0:41

CMPD deputy chief fields questions on unsolved homicide

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff 1:04

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon 2:36

Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon

Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain' 0:41

Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain'

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Why you shouldn't kill snakes 2:33

Why you shouldn't kill snakes

Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area 0:44

Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 0:26

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete

15 creepy things animals can do

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

National

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

National

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism.

Bitcoin Believers

World

Bitcoin Believers

While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

National

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday called on the people of Texas and Louisiana to "be involved" as the states struggle with the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Harvey. He added that FEMA was anticipating that over 30,000 people would need temporary accommodation in shelters. The acting Homeland Security Secretary also said the people in the disaster zone needed all the help they could get, warning that "we are not out of the woods yet, not by a long slot."

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

World

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

The USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer is docked at Singapore's naval base on Monday with "significant damage" to its hull after a collision with an oil tanker. Warships from four nations are searching for 10 missing American sailors. This is the second crash involving a ship from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months.

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston

National

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston

Conservative activists are defending their "Free Speech Rally" in Boston on Saturday, saying it was organized to simply defend the freedom of speech and that the rally had been planned months in advance, despite it falling a week after a Virginia demonstration of white nationalists turned deadly. Organizers of the "Free Speech Rally" have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

National

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder.

Torch-wielding white nationalists march through UVA campus

National

Torch-wielding white nationalists march through UVA campus

White nationalists took part in a torch-lit parade through the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. late on Friday. The march came on the eve of a larger "Unite the Right" rally scheduled to take place Saturday in the city's Emancipation Park.

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

World

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

A Melbourne father has shared gruesome video of tiny sea creatures feasting on meat, a day after his son was savaged by the “critters” on Saturday, August 5. Jarrod Kanizay’s 16-year-old son, Sam, had been playing football and decided to soak his legs at Brighton beach to soothe post-athletic soreness, Kanizay told Storyful. Kanizay said there was “heaps of bleeding” when Sam came in from the water, where he had been standing in the evening for half an hour. He was taken to hospital to stem the bleeding, which resulted from “pinprick” bites from the unknown creatures.