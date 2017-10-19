A substitute teacher duct taped the mouths of 10 students, district says

A substitute teacher was removed from a Texas elementary school after it was reported they duct-taped the mouths of several students.
According to a release sent out by Terry Abbott, chief communications officer for the Killeen Independent School District, the substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of 10 fifth-grade students at Maxdale Elementary and caused another three to duct tape their own mouths.
All 13 students were taken to the school nurse for observation, but were able to continue with classes, according to the release. The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from campus.The event was reported to Child Protective Services.
The district is supporting any additional investigations as needed, Abbott said.
There is no news on what caused the incident, which the district said lasted several minutes. One student, Carmello Brooks, said the student’s mouths were covered for 15 minutes, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. Brooks ripped the tape off his mouth, but the substitute put on another strip, his mother told the Herald.
Abbott said in the release that both the school and the district were “deeply saddened by this event.”
“The principal has informed parents, and has reassured parents that the staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day,” he said.
Comments