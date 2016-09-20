The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An area of low pressure will bring active weather to the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, while moisture associated with Hurricane Paine affects the Southwest.
A wave of low pressure is expected to take shape along the southern Mid-Atlantic. This system will draw moisture from the western Atlantic, leading to moderate to heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms from the Southeast to the northern Mid-Atlantic. The heaviest rain will focus over the Carolinas. Flash flooding will be possible in central and eastern North Carolina. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will generate scattered thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Just to the north, a weak frontal system will bring chances of scattered showers and isolated storms to Upstate New York and northern New England.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will shift east southeastward over the northern Plains and the upper Mississippi Valley. Multiple clusters of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop from the upper Intermountain West to the Midwest.
Hurricane Paine will move northward over the northwest coast of Baja California. A plume of moisture associated with this system is forecast to surge across the Southwest. This moisture will translate to showers and thunderstorms in parts of southern California, southern Nevada and the Four Corners. Additionally, an onshore flow from the Pacific will bring light rain and high elevation snow to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday have ranged from a morning low of 30 degrees at Grants-Milan, N.M. to a high of 100 degrees at McAllen, Texas
