SNL reveals who will play Trump in Saturday’s debate

Saturday Night Live feeds off political parody, and this election has provided it more than enough material. The show previewed its season premiere on Twitter Wednesday, revealing that Alec Baldwin has been tapped to portray Donald Trump in the comedic version of the first presidential debate.
This Saturday, Baldwin will face Kate McKinnon, who will reprise her spot-on parody of Hillary Clinton. McKinnon won an Emmy for her work on the show, where she’s appeared alongside real-life Hillary.
Baldwin hasn’t played Trump on the show before, but is known for his impersonations. He has hosted SNL 16 times, more than any other person. A promo from NBC showed both Baldwin and McKinnon readying themselves for the Trump vs. Clinton Saturday Night Live debate.
The night we’ve all been waiting for. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/WiY1jLpop5— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 28, 2016
The show will be hosted by Margot Robbie, with The Weeknd appearing as musical guest.
Darrell Hammond and Taran Killam have portrayed Trump in past skits. The candidate himself hosted the show last year, bringing SNL the best ratings it had seen in years but poor reviews.
