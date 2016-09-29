National

September 29, 2016 2:59 AM

Officials: Firefighter halted teen who killed father, shot 3

By KATE BRUMBACK and JAY REEVES Associated Press
TOWNVILLE, S.C.

Authorities say a volunteer firefighter stopped a teenager who shot three people outside a South Carolina elementary school after killing his father at home.

Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper says the shooter wounded two students and a teacher Wednesday afternoon outside rural Townville Elementary but was apprehended before he could get inside the building.

Skipper says firefighter Jamie Brock "just took him down." Brock is a 30-year veteran of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department just down the road from the school and arrived before other officers responding to a 911 call from the school.

Deputies arrived minutes later.

Authorities say they don't yet know a motive for the shooting and they weren't sure if the students and teacher were targeted.

