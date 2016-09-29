Officials: Firefighter halted teen who killed father, shot 3

A Townville Elementary student looks out of the window of a school bus as she and her classmates are transported to Oakdale Baptist Church, following a shooting at Townville Elementary in Townville Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A teenager killed his father at his home Wednesday before going to the nearby elementary school and opening fire with a handgun, wounding two students and a teacher, authorities said.
Korrie Bennett hugs Heather Bailey after recovering their children following a shooting at Townville Elementary in Townville Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A teenager killed his father at his home Wednesday before going to the nearby elementary school and opening fire with a handgun, wounding two students and a teacher, authorities said.
A woman talks on the phone outside Townville Elementary after a shooting at the elementary school in Townville Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A teenager killed his father at his home Wednesday before going to the nearby elementary school and opening fire with a handgun, wounding two students and a teacher, authorities said.
A woman hugs a boy following a shooting at Townville Elementary in Townville Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A teenager killed his father at his home Wednesday before going to the nearby elementary school and opening fire with a handgun, wounding two students and a teacher, authorities said.
A woman reacts following a shooting at Townville Elementary in Townville Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A teenager killed his father at his home Wednesday before going to the nearby elementary school and opening fire with a handgun, wounding two students and a teacher, authorities said.
Lilly Chapman, 8, cries after being reunited with her father, John Chapman at Oakdale Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. Students were evacuated to the church following a shooting at Townville Elementary School. A teenager opened fire at a South Carolina elementary school on Wednesday.
Joey Taylor walks with his daughter Josie Taylor after picking her up at Oakdale Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. Students were evacuated to the church following a shooting at Townville Elementary School. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday.
In this frame from video provided by WYFF, law enforcement officers respond to reports of a shooting at Townville Elementary School in Townville, S.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Authorities speak as they respond to a report of a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townsville, S.C.
Members of law enforcement talk in front of Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday, wounding two students and a teacher before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
Members of law enforcement investigate an area at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday, wounding two students and a teacher before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
Members of law enforcement investigate an area at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday, wounding two students and a teacher before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
