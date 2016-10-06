Manslaughter warrant issued for former officer in death of daughter left in patrol car

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Long Beach Police Officer Cassie Barker on a charge of manslaughter in the death of her 3 year old daughter she left in the back of her patrol car for four hours.
Barker, 27, is accused of causing the death of her daughter, Cheyenn Hyer, 3, last week. Barker had been hospitalized after her daughter died but has since been released and is with a few friends, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said Thursday.
“If she doesn’t turn herself in today, I plan to charge anybody that is helping her,” Adam said. “If they fail to turn her in or we get to them before they turn her in, we are going to charge them, too.”
An investigation began Friday after sheriff’s deputies got a call about an unresponsive child, later identified as Cheyenn at the home of one of Barker’s then shift supervisors, Sgt. Clark Ladner, off Standard-Dedeaux Road on CC Road in Kiln.
Both officers were fired Tuesday night.
Barker told authorities she had left her daughter in her car seat in the back of the patrol car when she stopped at Ladner’s home shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.
Ladner said Barker had stopped by to discuss a work-related matter.
The two claimed they fell asleep and when Barker woke up and went outside, she found her daughter unresponsive and ran back inside to tell Ladner something was wrong with Cheyenn.
Ladner and Barker did CPR on Cheyenn, and Ladner dialed 911 for help. Barker told investigators she had left her daughter in the car because she planned to only stay a few minutes. She had left the engine running and the air conditioning on, but the air was actually set “half way between cold and heat.”
Barker had left the car’s windows rolled up.
Cheyenn was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Hancock Medical Center. An autopsy was performed Monday, but Coroner Jim Faulk said the results are pending toxicolgy tests.
Check back with sunherald.com for updates to this story.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments