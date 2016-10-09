The Latest: Officials ID man suspected of killing 2 officers

In this undated photo released by the Palm Springs Police Department shows slain officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. She was married with a four-month-old daughter.
Palm Springs Police Department via AP
In this photo released by the Palm Springs Police Department shows slain officer Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega, a 35 year veteran who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Vega, the father of eight, planned to retire in December.
Palm Springs Police Department via AP
A citizen lights candles at a memorial for two slain police officers in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Police Chief Bryan Reyes says three officers in Palm Springs, California were trying to resolve a family dispute Saturday when a man fatally shot two of them and wounded the third.
Robert Jablon
AP Photo
Officers point to a home on Cypress Road after gunshots were fired in Palm Springs, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
A manhunt is in effect after two Palm Springs, Calif., police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters. A third officer was wounded. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
Riverside Country Sheriffs Deputies walk along a street in Palm Springs, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters.
Rodrigo Peña
AP Photo
A deputy directs citizens as a manhunt is in effect after two Palm Springs, Calif., police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters. A third officer was wounded. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
A manhunt is in effect after two Palm Springs, Calif., police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters. A third officer was wounded. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
A Sheriff Department helicopter assists in a manhunt after two Palm Springs, Calif., police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters. A third officer was wounded. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
Riverside Country Sheriffs Deputies stand near the scene of a shooting in Palm Springs, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters.
Rodrigo Peña
AP Photo
Two Palm Springs, Calif., police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters. A third officer was wounded. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
Emergency personnel wearing bullet-proof vests attend to a person on a stretcher on the corner of Cypress Road and Del Lago Road in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Palm Springs police say three officers had been shot but did not give their conditions.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
Officers watch to a home on Cypress Road after a gunshots where fired in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Palm Springs police say three officers had been shot but did not give their conditions.
The Desert Sun via AP
Omar Ornelas
Comments