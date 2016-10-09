National

October 9, 2016 9:58 AM

The Latest: Officials ID man suspected of killing 2 officers

The Associated Press
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.

The Latest on the shooting of three police officers in Palm Springs (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Authorities have identified the man suspected of fatally shooting two officers and wounding another in Palm Springs, California, and say he will be charged with two counts of murder on a peace officer.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man Sunday as John Felix.

Officials say he surrendered after a lengthy standoff. He was injured and treated at a hospital.

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes identified the officers slain Saturday as Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zerebny had been with the department for about 18 months and recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to a daughter. Vega was a 35-year veteran who planned to retire in December.

The wounded officer's name was not released.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Hurricane Matthew hits same fishing village devastated by Hurricane Hugo 27 years ago

View more video

Nation & World Videos