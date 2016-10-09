Fire consumes multiple houses in Cherry Grove

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body- and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.
Lee Coel, who shot and killed an elderly woman when he fired real bullets at her during a police class, is a former Miramar, Fla., officer with a troubled record. This year, he was sued after he ordered his K-9 to attack a bicyclist. The attack was recorded.
President Obama, speaking at a memorial service in Dallas for five officers killed during a protest last week, said we all are deserving of equal treatment and respect, but stressed racial biases in America still exists.
Police officer Sylvia Cuelho aided in rescue of German shepherd that fell from a vehicle on Highway 99 in April. The dog, nicknamed "Freeway Frida," is still receiving medical treatment. Cuelho intends to adopt her if the owner doesn't step forward in the next week.