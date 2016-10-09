Couple order at McDonald’s drive-through, pass out before reaching pay window

Pro tip: One is supposed to drive through a drive-through, not stop at the ordering speaker and pass out.
That’s what happened to a couple who apparently had a Big Mac attack in the Middle Keys, Florida, on Tuesday night and couldn’t make it out of the McDonald’s drive-through. It resulted in several criminal charges being filed.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Yonson, 28, of South Carolina was behind the wheel of a white Ford with a woman in the passenger seat. They ordered food about 10:30 p.m. but didn’t drive up to the window to pay and get their meal. So a McDonald’s employee went outside to find out what was going on and saw them asleep in the car, still at the ordering speaker. He called the Monroe Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Christopher Schwartz wrote in his report that when he approached the car, he saw the “female asleep, mouth open, with drool coming down her face.” He tried to wake her but she “continued to sit with her eyes closed.” She finally woke up and “looked at me as if she had no idea where she was.” She then shook Yonson awake.
Schwartz told her stand behind the car; by that time, Deputy Garrett Bragg already had Yonson at the back of the car. Both smelled of alcohol, Schwartz wrote.
Bragg asked Yonson to go through a field sobriety test. At first he agreed, then decided not to. He got combative and was yelling, Schwartz wrote. The deputy wrote that Yonson resisted being handcuffed. At one point, Bragg and Sgt. Nick Whiteman “grabbed” Yonson and “secured” him against the car. Schwartz then tried walking him to his cruiser but Yonson “lost his balance and stated I pushed him over.” After a minor scuffle, the police got Yonson into Schwartz’s cruiser.
Turns out that Yonson isn’t who he told police he was. He didn’t have a driver’s license and initially gave his last name as Johnson, then admitted to who he really is.
Turns out Yonson is a registered sex offender in West Virginia stemming from a Feb. 9, 2015, conviction there. He hadn’t registered in Monroe as a sex offender, as required by law. He also has three drunk-driving convictions in South Carolina, one in 2008 and two last year.
The woman was taken back to her hotel. Yonson, however, was booked into the county jail, where he remained Friday on $25,000 bond, charged with felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), failing to register as a sex offender, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, battery on a law officer and giving false information to a police officer.
He is scheduled to go before Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker in Marathon on Oct. 27.
