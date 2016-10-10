National

October 10, 2016 8:19 AM

Authorities from Florida to Tennessee look for missing girl

The Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla.

Investigators from Florida to Tennessee are now searching for a 4-year-old girl they say was taken from her home in central Florida by a longtime family friend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it received a "credible report" of a sighting of Rebecca Lewis and 31-year-old West Hogs on Sunday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida says a park ranger in Campbell County, Tennessee, reported seeing a man and child matching the description of Hogs and Rebecca on Sunday night.

The pair was spotted at a gas station in Forsythe, Georgia, on Saturday evening in a car with a stolen Alabama license plate.

Authorities say Hogs took Rebecca from her home Saturday morning. A 16-year-old sister says she saw Rebecca sleeping about 9 a.m. but when she woke up again 45 minutes later, she was gone.

