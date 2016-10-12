The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will bring stormy conditions to the central third of the country on Wednesday, while a Pacific system approaches the Northwest.
A cold frontal boundary will extend southwestward from the Great Lakes to the Four Corners. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will collide with warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. This interaction will lead to showers and thunderstorms across the Midwest, the Mississippi Valley, the central Plains and the southern Plains. A ridge of high pressure will build northwest of the frontal boundary. This high pressure system will bring cool and dry air to the upper Intermountain West and the northern Plains. Temperatures are forecast to drop 10 to 25 degrees below normal.
Just to the west, a Pacific frontal boundary will approach the Northwest. Showers will develop ahead of this frontal boundary over parts of western Oregon and western Washington. During the late evening, high elevation snow showers will be possible in the northern Cascades.
Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will linger over New England. This system will influence an onshore flow over the Southeast, keeping scattered showers in the forecast for eastern Florida. Most of the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast can expect dry and pleasant weather on Wednesday.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Tuesday have ranged from a morning low of 19 degrees at Cut Bank, Mont. to a high of 94 degrees at Canadian, Texas
