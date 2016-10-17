California's Sierra Nevada sees snowfall

Vehicles drive through fog and light snow on westbound Interstate 80 on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, near Soda Springs, Calif. A weekend storm brought rain to Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A light snow falls as Postal worker Rex Harrison unloads his vehicle at the post office at Soda Springs, Calif., Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. A weekend storm brought rain to Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Snow blankets the area near Serene Lakes, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Soda Springs, Calif. A weekend storm brought rain to Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
In this photo provided by Northstar California Resort, fresh snow is seen by a chairlift at the Northstar California Resort Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Truckee, Calif. Several inches of snow fell at the resort this past weekend. Chairlifts are to begin operating on November 18.
Northstar California Resort via AP
Debbie Kahn, right, pulls her son, Eli, 7, left, and daughter, Talia, 2, McLaughlin through the snow at Serene Lakes, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, near Soda Springs, Calif. A weekend storm brought rain to Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Greg Bernstein removes snow from the roof of his car Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, near Soda Springs, Calif. A weekend storm brought rain to Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
ATT repairmen Russ Gadsby, left, and Aaron Barone work to remove a tree, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, that had been knocked down during a weekend storm, damaging telephone lines near Soda Springs, Calif. A weekend storm brought rain to Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Eli McLaughlin, 7, kicks snow off a dock at Serene Lakes, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, near Soda Springs, Calif. A weekend storm brought rain to Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
