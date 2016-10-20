AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Debate stunner: Trump won't say he'll accept election result
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Threatening to upend a fundamental pillar of American democracy, Donald Trump refused to say Wednesday night that he will accept the results of next month's election if he loses to Hillary Clinton. The Democratic nominee declared Trump's resistance "horrifying."
Trump had spent the days leading up to the third and final presidential debate warning voters that the election would be "rigged." Asked whether he would accept the outcome if Clinton emerges victorious, he said, "I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense."
Trump's assertions raise the prospect that millions of his supporters may not accept the results on Nov. 8 if he loses, thrusting the nation into uncharted territory. Free and fair elections, with the vanquished peacefully stepping aside for the victor, have been the underpinning of America's democratic tradition since the country's founding 240 years ago.
The Republican National Committee immediately disavowed Trump's statement. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and election officials across the country have denied and denounced Trump's charges.
Wednesday's contest quickly shifted from a calm, policy-focused faceoff into a bitter and deeply personal confrontation. Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman," while the Democrat panned him as "unfit" to be commander in chief.
---
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Clinton and their debate claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump painted an inaccurately dark portrait of manufacturing in America while Hillary Clinton stretched credulity in boasting that her spending plans won't add to the country's debt. As well, both struggled in the presidential final debate to explain comments from their past.
A look at some of the claims in the debate and how they compare with the facts:
TRUMP: "We're not making things anymore, relatively speaking."
THE FACTS: Despite his "relatively speaking" hedge, the assertion is wrong. U.S. factory production has more than doubled since 1979, when manufacturing employment was at its peak.
The problem is that it takes fewer people to produce more. The United States has lost more than 7 million factory jobs, a drop of nearly 40 percent, since the 1979 manufacturing employment peak.
---
That time Trump refused to say he'll accept election result
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sometimes, the answer to a debate question seems obvious.
Donald Trump, will you absolutely accept the results of this presidential election?
He dodged. Twice.
"I will look at it at the time," Trump bobbed.
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News pressed the question again.
---
Takeaways: Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2016 results
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trailing in the polls, Donald Trump had little to lose in his final debate against Hillary Clinton. He still managed to send shock waves, refusing to say he would accept the results of the 2016 election if he loses.
Trump largely steered clear of making personal attacks against Clinton at the start of the debate, but repeatedly clashed with the former secretary of state as it went on. He called her a liar, questioned her experience and at one point labeled her "such a nasty woman."
Unconventional as always, the celebrity businessman wouldn't commit to conceding the election if he fails to win the White House, a staggering declaration by a presidential nominee.
Some takeaways from Wednesday's debate:
--
---
10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. TRUMP REFUSES TO SAY HE WILL ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS
The Republican's stance threatens a fundamental pillar of American democracy, and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton declared his resistance "horrifying."
2. WHAT INDIANA'S ELECTION CHIEF NOW SAYS ABOUT VOTER FRAUD
Many of the thousands of altered registration forms she flagged for potential voter fraud might just be the typical practice of residents rushing to correct their names or birth dates ahead of Election Day.
---
Iraqi special forces join Mosul offensive against IS
KHAZER, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi special forces joined the Mosul offensive on Thursday with a pre-dawn advance on a nearby town held by the Islamic State group, encountering heavy fire.
Gen. Maan al-Saadi said the elite Counterterrorism Forces advanced on the town of Bartalla with the aid of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and heavy artillery on the fourth day of a massive operation to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
The special forces are expected to lead the way into Mosul, where they will face fierce resistance in an urban landscape where IS militants are preparing for a climactic battle.
The offensive is the largest operation launched by Iraqi forces since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. It is expected to take weeks, if not months.
The Kurdish forces known as peshmerga, who are also taking part in the offensive, announced a "large-scale operation" to the north and northeast of Mosul on Thursday.
---
Syrian forces prepare corridors out of Aleppo
BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of residents left a formerly rebel-controlled suburb of the Syrian capital of Damascus Wednesday, as government and Russian forces prepared to open corridors out of the contested city of Aleppo in the hopes of facilitating an exodus from its rebel-held quarters.
Aleppo's besieged eastern quarters experienced relative peace for the second consecutive day in the run-up to the hoped-for evacuation Thursday, after weeks of bombardment left the area in ruins. Russia's military has promised two corridors will be opened for militants to flee to the neighboring rebel-held province of Idlib, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m, while other corridors will allow civilians to move to government-held areas.
The government's overture to rebels and civilians trapped in Aleppo's east follows a pattern of evacuations around the country that the U.N. has likened to "forced displacement." On Wednesday, some 2,000 residents of the once autonomous Moadamiyeh suburb of Damascus were carried by government buses to Idlib as part of an arrangement to restore government control after three years of siege at the hands of the military.
Hassan Ghandour, a former Moadamiyeh resident who liaised between the suburb and besieging forces, said Wednesday the evacuees included 700 gunmen. He said the government is to release all detainees from the suburb in exchange for the evacuation.
Several activists also left with the convoy. Wassim al-Ahmad told The Associated Press it would be "impossible" to live again under government authority, saying he didn't trust official promises for amnesty.
---
Modest gain seen for Obama's last health care sign-up season
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing new challenges to a legacy law, the Obama administration on Wednesday set modest expectations for the president's final health care sign-up season. The biggest worry: rising premiums and dwindling choices.
Some 13.8 million people are expected to sign up for 2017 coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said. That would be an increase of a bit less than 9 percent from the 12.7 million who picked plans during open enrollment for this year.
This year is shaping up to be the most difficult sign-up season since HealthCare.gov launched in 2013 and the computer system froze up. But technology isn't the issue this time. Premiums are going up by double digits in many communities, and some major insurers have left the program, leaving consumers with fewer choices next year.
The administration says taxpayer-provided subsidies designed to rise alongside premiums will cushion most of the pocketbook impact. About 85 percent of customers get financial help. And for those policyholders whose insurer bailed out, the government is automatically matching them to another carrier's plan. It's up to the consumer whether or not to accept the match or keep shopping.
Officials say returning customers will notice a smoother, more informative website, making it easier to compare plans. Those who are satisfied with their current plans don't need to do anything; they'll be automatically renewed.
---
Attorney general leads criminal probe of Wells Fargo bank
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general is conducting a criminal investigation into whether employees at San Francisco-based Wells Fargo bank stole customers' identities in the sales practices scandal that rocked the bank and cost its CEO his job, documents released Wednesday show.
A search warrant and supporting affidavit released by the state Department of Justice show that agents sought evidence related to allegations that bank employees created up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customers' approval in order to meet sales goals.
The warrant, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, was served Oct. 5. Copies obtained by The Associated Press under a public records request show Attorney General Kamala Harris' office sought the names of customers who had accounts opened without their permission, the names of employees who opened the accounts and their managers, and fees associated with the improperly opened accounts.
"We can't comment on an ongoing investigation," Kristin Ford, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said in an email.
Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk said in an email that the bank is cooperating in providing the requested information.
---
Female singers rock the CMT Artists of the Year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singers Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini honored each other and celebrated their shared successes at the CMT Artists of the Year show.
Female singers rocked the stage, geeked out over on another and showcased women's impact on country music's past, present and future during the award show held Wednesday at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on CMT at 9 p.m. Eastern Thursday.
Twain, who is country music's most successful female singers, was given the artist of the lifetime award and was serenaded with a medley of her songs by female artists across three genres.
Grammy winners pop singer Meghan Trainor and R&B singer Jill Scott joined Ballerini to sing Twain's classic anthem to female strength, "Man, I Feel Like a Woman," while Twain sang along from her seat in the crowd.
Twain made her name in the mid-'90s with her big pop country songs and her music videos that combined sex appeal, female empowerment and high fashion.
