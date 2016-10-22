The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2016
A strong low pressure system will shift over the Northeast on Saturday, while a Pacific system brings rain to the Northwest.
A robust area of low pressure will move slowly north northeastward over New England. This system will cover a large area, generating gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain in the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England. A cold air mass will accompany the western periphery of the low pressure system. This cold air will likely support accumulating snow from the higher elevations of Upstate New York to Maine. Most states stretching from the central Rockies to the Ohio Valley will experience dry conditions as high pressure builds over the region.
Meanwhile, a wave of low pressure will transition eastward from the northern Plains to the western Great Lakes. This system will usher scattered showers over the northern edge of the country. Mixed precipitation will be possible in northeast Montana and northwest North Dakota.
Further to the west, a Pacific system will brush across the coasts of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will produce showers and high elevation snow in Oregon and Washington. A dry weather pattern will persist across the Southwest and the Great Basin on Saturday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday have ranged from a morning low of 16 degrees at Gunnison, Colo. to a high of 95 degrees at Miramar MCAS, Calif.
