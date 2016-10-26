10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. POLL: CLINTON ON CUSP OF COMMANDING VICTORY
She's closing strongly, according to an AP-GfK survey, fueled by solid Democratic turnout in early voting, massive operational advantages and increasing enthusiasm among her supporters.
2. EARTHQUAKES SHAKE CENTRAL ITALY
Just one death is linked to the pair of strong temblors, actually aftershocks from the Aug. 24 quake that killed nearly 300 people.
3. HOW ISLAMIC STATE GROUP AIMS TO DEFEND MOSUL
The militants go door to door in villages south of the city, ordering people at gunpoint on a mileslong trek into Mosul and using them as human shields.
4. BORN IN UNUSUAL WAY, THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT
Children conceived with DNA from three people more than 15 years ago at a New Jersey clinic are doing well in their teens, researchers say.
5. WHO'S TRYING TO STAVE OFF PR NIGHTMARE
The Pentagon suspends efforts to force California National Guard troops who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to repay enlistment bonuses that may have been improperly awarded.
6. PROTESTERS DEMAND END TO 'DICTATORSHIP'
Tens of thousands of demonstrators shut down Caracas' main highway and occupy other key points around the city, calling for the ouster of Venezuelan President Maduro.
8. WHAT REFLECTS WARMING TIES WITH HAVANA
For the first time in a quarter century, the U.S. abstains from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning the American economic embargo against Cuba.
9. MILESTONE FOR CELEB COUPLE
Ciara is expecting her first child with Seattle QB Russell Wilson. The couple famously abstained from sex before their July wedding.
10. EX-SUPREME COURT JUDGE AMONG LONG-SUFFERING CUBS FANS
In 1929, John Paul Stevens witnessed the first World Series game at Wrigley Field — and he's been waiting ever since for a championship.
Comments