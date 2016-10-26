Arrieta deals, Cubs awaken, top Indians to even Series at 1

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case Pause

3:38 We'll be there

0:24 Woman dies in Belmont house fire

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

1:49 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton discusses concussion

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

2:19 Jonathan Redfern brought art to court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally