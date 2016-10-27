AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Support for 'my girl' Clinton is personal, Mrs. Obama says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — As first ladies they could hardly have been more different. But as Democrats looking to fire up female voters, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were firmly bonded on Thursday.
In their first joint appearance on the campaign trail, Mrs. Obama and Clinton talked up their shared respect, common values and singular goal: Defeating Republican Donald Trump. They papered over a somewhat rocky history and their vastly different paths through public life.
With Mrs. Obama aiming to secure her husband's legacy and Clinton needing to propel women to the polls, the two women sought to celebrate their political marriage of mutual interest, and reassure voters it's real.
"Seriously, is there anyone more inspiring than Michelle Obama?" Clinton asked, as a crowd in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, answered with cheers. Mrs. Obama declared the feeling mutual. She referred to Clinton as "my girl" and offered reassurance that her testimony for Clinton is both personal and political.
Since she's emerged as Clinton's headline-grabbing surrogate, people wonder one thing, Mrs. Obama noted.
---
Pence plane slides off runway at NYC's LaGuardia Airport
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence's campaign plane slid off the runway during a rainstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport Thursday, tearing up two tracks of concrete before coming to rest on a patch of grass.
Pence told reporters that no one had been injured.
"We can see mud on the front windows," a calm Pence said in the press cabin about a minute after the plane came to rest. He said he felt fine.
After a bumpy approach, the plane roughly landed and slammed into the ground, making first contact with the runway concrete. The pilot slammed on the brakes and passengers could smell burning rubber.
The roughly 40 passengers and crew, including Pence, were evacuated through the back of the plane.
---
Police evict oil pipeline protesters from private land
CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear and firing bean bags and pepper spray evicted protesters Thursday from private land in the path of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, dramatically escalating a months-long dispute over Native American rights and the project's environmental impact.
In an operation that took nearly six hours, hundreds of armed state and local police and National Guard — some on foot and others in trucks, military Humvees and buses — pushed past burning barricades to slowly envelop the camp.
No serious injuries were reported, though one man was hurt in the leg and received treatment from a medic.
More than a dozen protesters who refused to leave were arrested and taken to the Morton County Jail, Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.
Among those arrested was a woman who pulled out a .38-caliber pistol and fired three times at officers, narrowly missing a sheriff's deputy, according State Emergency Services spokeswoman Cecily Fong. Officers did not return fire, she said.
---
World Series returns to Wrigley for first time in 71 years
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber was followed by cameras and cellphones. A couple of pitchers from the Cleveland Indians played hacky sack in the outfield. The giant videoboard in left field flashed "World Series."
So, no, nothing like the last Fall Classic at Wrigley Field.
The World Series returns to one of baseball's iconic ballparks on Friday when the Cubs and Indians face off in Game 3 after splitting the first two nights in chilly Cleveland. It's the first World Series game at Wrigley since Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg helped the Detroit Tigers to a 9-3 victory in Game 7 on October 10, 1945 .
The expectation is, well, even more bedlam than usual. The Cubs, seeking their first championship in 108 years, played in front of packed, frenzied crowds for much of the season, and even the Indians are looking forward to the scene.
"Tomorrow's going to be unbelievable," Cleveland slugger Mike Napoli said. "I watched when they clinched to go to the World Series and how crazy it was and seeing the fans in the streets where they had to have police escorts. You could just see the crowd just part ways.
---
Trump hits 'corrupt' Hillary Clinton; Mrs. Obama hugs her
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Trailing with time running out, Donald Trump denounced both Hillary and Bill Clinton Thursday as creatures of a corrupt political system who would use another pass at the Oval Office to enrich themselves at the expense of American families. Clinton turned to popular first lady Michelle Obama to rally voters in North Carolina, a state that could deliver a knockout blow to Trump.
Trump seized on newly public emails in which longtime Bill Clinton aide Doug Band describes overlapping relationships of the Clintons' global philanthropy and the family's private enrichment. The emails were among thousands stolen from the private account of a top Clinton aide, part of a hacking the Democratic campaign has blamed on the Russians.
"Mr. Band called the arrangement 'unorthodox.' The rest of us call it outright corrupt," Trump declared during a rally in Springfield, Ohio. "If the Clintons were willing to play this fast and loose with their enterprise when they weren't in the White House, just imagine what they'll do in the Oval Office."
Band wrote the 2011 memo to defend his firm, Teneo, describing how he encouraged his clients to contribute to the foundation and provide consulting and speaking gigs for Bill Clinton. Some of his work included obtaining "in-kind services for the president and his family — for personal travel, hospitality, vacation and the like."
Clinton made no mention of the revelations as she campaigned alongside Mrs. Obama, their first joint appearance of the campaign. The first lady has emerged as one of Clinton's most powerful surrogates, passionately touting her experience and denouncing Trump as too divisive and thin-skinned for the White House.
---
Ex-Bill Clinton aide memo roils wife's campaign over ethics
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 2011 confidential memo written by a longtime Bill Clinton aide during Hillary Clinton's State Department tenure describes overlap between the former president's business ventures and fundraising for the family's charities. The former aide also described free travel and vacations arranged for the Clintons by corporations, reinforcing ethics concerns about the Democratic presidential nominee.
The 13-page memo, by Doug Band, was included in hacked emails from the private account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta that were released by WikiLeaks. Band, describing the former president's management of "Bill Clinton Inc.," laid out the "unorthodox nature" of how he and other aides navigated between Bill Clinton's dual interests in seeking out speaking and consulting ventures around the world while he raised funds for the Clinton Foundation.
In the November 2011 memo, Band described "more than $50 million in for-profit activity we have personally helped to secure for President Clinton to date."
The Clinton Foundation has been among one of the biggest vulnerabilities in Hillary Clinton's campaign for the White House. Clinton calendars and emails released by the State Department showed ongoing coordination among Clinton's top aides and Bill Clinton's top aides at the foundation and his private office. Her critics have accused her of providing favors to foundation donors, though there has been no evidence of this. She frequently met privately with people who had ties to the foundation.
Band wrote the memo to lawyers hired by the Clinton Foundation to audit the organization's structure and operations. It did not specifically cite ethics concerns, and in a new statement Thursday Band told The Associated Press that his firm, Teneo, "never received any financial benefit or benefit of any kind" for its work for the Clinton Foundation. Band did not elaborate about what gifts Bill Clinton obtained from his speech and consulting clients.
---
Libya's navy says 90 migrants perished after boat fell apart
CAIRO (AP) — The Libyan navy said on Thursday that at least 90 migrants are believed to have perished when their rickety boat started to fall apart in the Mediterranean Sea, after leaving the Libyan coast.
The boat, which was made of rubber, tore and began filling with water about 42 kilometers (26 miles) off the Libyan coast, an area considered to be international waters, said the spokesman for the navy, Ayoub Gassim.
The Libyan coast guard rescued 29 survivors, who recounted that there were 129 of them in all on the boat, mostly African nationals, Gassim said.
The migrants left Tajoura, in western Libya, before dawn on Wednesday morning, and the coast guard received a call for help around 3 p.m.
So far this year, the death toll for migrants in the Mediterranean has reached at least 3,800, making 2016 the deadliest year ever for migrants at sea. Migrants fleeing war and poverty increasingly take the dangerous journey from Libya to Italy on overcrowded boats, hoping to make their way to new lives in Europe.
---
Countries OK world's largest marine reserve in Antarctica
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The countries that decide the fate of Antarctica reached an historic agreement on Friday to create the world's largest marine protected area in the ocean next to the frozen continent.
The agreement comes after years of diplomatic wrangling and high-level talks between the U.S. and Russia, which has rejected the idea in the past.
Proponents of the reserve say it sets a precedent for multiple countries working together to protect a large swath of ocean, which falls outside any single nation's jurisdiction.
The agreement covers an area about twice the size of Texas in the Ross Sea.
The deal was clinched after 24 countries and the European Union met in Hobart, Australia, this week. Decisions on Antarctica require a consensus among the 25 members, which has confounded past efforts.
---
Iraqis find bomb factory, tunnels on long road to Mosul
KHAZER, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi forces explored a network of tunnels and uncovered a bomb-making facility on Thursday in a village near Mosul that was recently retaken from the Islamic State group, offering a glimpse of the challenge they will face as they move closer to the city.
Ten days into the offensive, the special forces are still at least 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of the city and have faced stiff resistance, with IS firing mortars and machine guns, and sending armored suicide truck bombs trundling across the arid plains.
Once inside the small, sparsely populated villages that ring Mosul, Iraqi forces must contend with explosive booby-traps and hidden snipers. The fortifications are expected to grow even more lethally daunting once they enter Iraq's second-largest city.
The extremists captured Mosul in a matter of days in 2014, and have had more than two years to build up its defenses and brutally root out any internal opposition. The operation to retake the northern city is expected to take weeks, if not months.
Iraqi forces approaching Mosul from the south, meanwhile, are still 20 miles (35 kilometers) from the city, and the special forces to the east said they will not push ahead until the other forces are able to tighten the noose.
---
UN says school attack in Syria may be potential war crime
BEIRUT (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on Thursday for an immediate investigation of an attack on a school in Syria's Idlib province that the U.N.'s children's agency is calling one of the deadliest of its kind in the country's six-year war.
UNICEF raised its toll for Wednesday's attack to 28 dead, among them 22 children and six teachers.
Ban said in a statement that the attack, carried out against rebel-held territory, may amount to a war crime if found to be deliberate.
"If such horrific acts persist despite global outrage, it is largely because their authors, whether in corridors of power or in insurgent redoubts, do not fear justice. They must be proved wrong," he said.
Witnesses said overhead jets targeted the school in the town of Hass as many as 10 times, around midday Wednesday. Opposition activists blamed the strikes on Russian and government planes.
