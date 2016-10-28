Pentagon won’t use robots that decide on their own when to kill

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ Pause

3:38 We'll be there

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:54 Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:27 Frank Kaminsky tests his foot at Hornets practice

0:58 Merry Oaks students enjoy new coats

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD