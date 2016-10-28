Is Facebook system that lets advertisers exclude by race legal?

It’s common knowledge that Facebook and other websites use data mined from its users’ profiles and activities to display advertisements targeted specifically to each person. So a 68-year-old woman who likes to mountain bike would most likely see different ads than a 22-year-old man who prefers video games.
But the feature, which Facebook calls “Custom Audiences,” goes beyond age and gender and allows advertisers to pick and choose whether to exclude people of certain races, according to a report from ProPublica.
ProPublica uncovered the practice by attempting to place a housing advertisement on Facebook’s advertising portal. The website allows advertisers to target audiences using a variety of factors, including marital status, financial income and “ethnic affinities,” as the social media platform puts it. Under affinities, African-Americans, Asian-Americans and Hispanics are listed.
Advertisers can choose to include or exclude the specified groups.
That practice seems to go against federal law, which prohibits limiting advertising for employment and housing to certain racial groups. According to ProPublica, the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 both prohibit the publication of advertisements that indicate preference for certain races in regards to housing and employment.
Facebook, however, told ProPublica that its advertising practices are “common practice” in the industry and allow advertisers test different marketing strategies towards different groups. A spokesperson also said that the social media giant prohibits advertisers from “misusing” the advertising platform to practice “discrimination, harassment, disparagement or predatory advertising.”
ProPublica’s housing ad, however, was approved even though it contained exclusions of certain races. Facebook declined to comment on why that was, ProPublica reported.
A spokesperson said the “ethnic affinities” tab was added two years ago and does not refer specifically to race, instead relying on data about what kind of pages users like and comment on. Facebook does not ask users about their race. But as ProPublica pointed out, the “ethnic affinities” tab is included under “demographics,” which also includes other information, such as age, relationships, politics, education and location, that Facebook does ask users about. Facebook said it is planning on shifting the tab to a different category, but as of Friday afternoon, it remains under “demographics.”
In a post to Facebook Newsroom, Christian Martinez, Facebook’s head of Multicultural, defended the practice.
“Everyone benefits from access to content that’s more relevant to them,” Martinez wrote. “But this is especially critical for people who choose to affiliate with ethnic communities.
“To address this problem, most of the leading companies in the online ad space offer multicultural advertising options. Facebook gives advertisers the ability to reach people whose likes and other activity on Facebook suggest they’re interested in content relating to particular ethnic communities — African American, Hispanic American and Asian American.
“... That merchant also may want to exclude other ethnicities for whom their hair care products are not relevant — this is a process known in the ad industry as “exclusion targeting.” This prevents audiences for community-specific ads from seeing a generic ad targeted to a large group and helps avoid the offensive outcome that traditional advertising can often create for people in the minority.”
Martinez also repeated Facebook’s stance that it does not allow advertisers to discriminate against particular races.
