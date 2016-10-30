Rolling Stone publisher disagreed with rape story retraction

1:59 Don't like the sign, steal it Pause

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

1:39 Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Five bold predictions

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump

1:16 All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

0:27 Frank Kaminsky tests his foot at Hornets practice

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets