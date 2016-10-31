AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Official: FBI obtains warrant to search newly found emails
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has obtained a warrant to begin reviewing newly discovered emails that may be relevant to the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday.
FBI investigators want to review emails of longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on a device seized during an unrelated sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner, a former New York congressman and Abedin's estranged husband.
The official, who has knowledge of the examination, would not say when investigators might complete the review of Abedin's emails but said they would move expeditiously.
The Clinton email inquiry, which closed without charges in July, resurfaced suddenly on Friday when FBI Director James Comey alerted members of Congress to the existence of emails that he said could be pertinent to that investigation.
The FBI wants to review the emails to see if they contain classified information and were handled properly, which was also the focus of the earlier Clinton inquiry.
If elected, Clinton faces awkward coexistence with Comey
WASHINGTON (AP) — The relationship between James Comey and Hillary Clinton was never going to be tension-free, not when Comey's FBI had conducted an election-year criminal investigation into the Democratic presidential candidate's email practices.
But Comey's sudden announcement to Congress that FBI agents would review new emails that may be connected to that dormant investigation revives questions about how Clinton, if elected, would coexist with the independent-minded FBI director. Comey has shown a willingness to break with the White House and has been critical of her handling of sensitive information as secretary of state.
The FBI director is appointed to 10-year terms, to avoid any appearance of political influence. Comey took over in September 2013, meaning he still would be on the job if Clinton is sworn into office in January. That could raise the prospect of an unmistakably fragile dynamic, but it probably would not be any easier if Republican Donald Trump won, given his criticism of the FBI after Comey's recommendation in July against prosecuting Clinton in the email matter.
"There needs to be a mutual trust between a president and an FBI director given the importance of that post," said Jamie Gorelick, deputy attorney general during former President Bill Clinton's administration.
Ron Hosko, a former assistant FBI director under Comey, said he envisioned a "very, very difficult relationship," but Comey's ability to compartmentalize his duties would enable him to keep doing his job.
10 Things to Know for Monday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. PROBE OF NEWLY DISCOVERED EMAILS ADVANCES
The FBI obtains a search warrant to start reviewing the emails, which may be tied to the Clinton investigation, to see if any were classified.
2. MAGNITUDE 6.6 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES CENTRAL ITALY
The third powerful temblor to hit the region in two months spares human life but destroys a Benedictine cathedral and a number of other beloved landmarks.
Clinton says she won't be 'knocked off course' in final week
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Hillary Clinton vowed Sunday that she would not be "knocked off course" in the election's final days, as she sought to push past a new FBI email inquiry in a sexting probe that delivered a late jolt to her race against Republican Donald Trump.
"I'm not stopping now, we're just getting warmed up," Clinton declared during a packed rally with gay and lesbian supporters in battleground Florida. "We're not going to be distracted, no matter what our opponents throw at us."
Meanwhile, Trump continued to spread baseless doubts about the integrity of the American voting system, this time taking aim at Colorado's vote-by-mail system. Suggesting that mailed-in ballots might not be properly counted, Trump told supporters at a Greeley rally to vote in person instead of relying on the state's mail-in system — even if they've already submitted their ballots.
"They will give you a ballot, a new ballot," he said. "They'll void your old ballot and give you a new ballot and you can go ahead and make sure it gets in. Now in some places they probably do that four or five times. We don't do that. But that's great."
Clinton's advisers and fellow Democrats pressured FBI Director James Comey anew to release more details about the emails, including whether Comey had even reviewed them himself. The message was aimed at gathering more information about what the bureau is seeking from a computer that appears to belong to disgraced former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Huma Abedin, one of Clinton's closest advisers.
Powerful quake spares lives, but strikes at Italy's identity
NORCIA, Italy (AP) — The third powerful earthquake to hit Italy in two months spared human life Sunday but struck at the nation's identity, destroying a Benedictine cathedral, a medieval tower and other beloved landmarks that had survived the earlier jolts across a mountainous region of small historic towns.
Lost or severely damaged in the shaking were ancient Roman walls, Gothic and Baroque churches and centuries-old paintings crushed beneath tons of brick, sandstone and marble.
Italian Premier Matteo Renzi said the nation's "soul is disturbed" by the series of quakes, starting with the deadly Aug. 24 event that killed nearly 300 people, two back-to-back temblors on Oct. 26, and the biggest of them all, a 6.6-magnitude quake that shook people out of bed Sunday morning. It was the strongest quake to hit Italy in 36 years.
There were no reports of fatalities — a fact attributed to the evacuation of sensitive areas and fragile city centers. Nearly 8,000 people have been moved to shelters or hotels following the quakes last week and Sunday, and Italy's Civil Protection agency was expecting that number to reach 11,000 by Monday morning. Many who stayed behind were sleeping in campers or other vehicles, out of harm's way.
Renzi vowed to rebuild houses, churches and business, saying, "a piece of Italian identity is at stake at this moment."
2 billion children breathe toxic air worldwide, UNICEF says
NEW DELHI (AP) — As Indians wake Monday to smoke-filled skies from a weekend of festival fireworks, New Delhi's worst season for air pollution begins - with dire consequences.
A new report from UNICEF says most of the 2 billion children in the world who are breathing toxic air live in northern India and neighboring countries, risking serious health effects including damage to their lungs, brains and other organs. Of that global total, 300 million kids are exposed to pollution levels more than six times higher that standards set by the World Health Organization, including 220 million in South Asia.
For the Indian capital, the alarming numbers are hardly a surprise. New Delhi's air pollution, among the world's worst, spikes every winter because of the season's weak winds and countless garbage fires set alight to help people stay warm.
Even days before the city erupted in annual fireworks celebrations for the Hindu holiday of Diwali, recorded levels of tiny, lung-clogging particulate matter known as PM 2.5 on Friday were considered dangerous at well above 300 micrograms per cubic meter. By Monday morning, the city was recording PM 2.5 levels above 900 mcg per cubic meter — more than 90 times higher than the WHO recommendation of no more than 10 mcg per cubic meter.
Children face much higher health risks from air pollution than adults. Children breathe twice as quickly, taking in more air in relation to their body weight, while their brains and immune systems are still developing and vulnerable.
Money pours in for anti-pipeline protest, but will it last?
CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — The crowdsourcing goal was modest: $5,000, enough to help a few dozen people camping in North Dakota to protest the nearby construction of the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline. The fund has since topped a staggering $1 million.
The fund is among several cash streams that have provided at least $3 million to help with legal costs, food and other supplies to those opposing the nearly 1,200-mile pipeline. It may also give protesters the ability to prolong their months-long encampments that have attracted thousands of supporters, as the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe pursues the fight in court.
And as the number of protest-related arrests increased this week, so did contributions — the funds raked in more than $200,000 between Thursday and Friday alone.
But demonstrators are quick to note that the amount of money raised and what they have left isn't the same.
"It still feels unreal sometimes because it is such an astronomical figure to me," said Ho Waste Wakiya Wicasa, the protester who set up the GoFundMe account that has raised more than $1 million mostly for operating expenses at the camp, which took root in April.
Jury selection begins for officer in death of black motorist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A jury being chosen this week in Charleston will have to decide whether a white former police officer is guilty of murder in the shooting of an unarmed black motorist that shocked the nation after a bystander released cellphone video of the confrontation.
Michael Slager's attorney contends there was more to the incident than what appeared on the widely seen video clip showing Walter Scott's shooting, including a fight between the pair and a tussle over the officer's Taser.
Coincidentally, the same week that a panel is being seated in the Slager case, jury selection begins for the trial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer who — like Slager — stands accused of murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black man.
Prospective jurors will be questioned Monday for Ray Tensing's trial on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting of Sam DuBose in July 2015. Tensing pulled DuBose over for a missing front license plate. The traffic stop ended in the fatal shooting of DuBose.
The shootings are among a series nationwide that have sparked debates over race and policing in cities from New York and Chicago to Ferguson, Missouri; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Iraq's Shiite militias join Mosul push; bombs rock Baghdad
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Thousands of fighters flocked to join Iraq's state-sanctioned, Iran-backed Shiite militias on Sunday, advancing to cut off Islamic State extremists holed up near Mosul in northern Iraq while bombers killed at least 17 people in Shiite neighborhoods of Baghdad.
Militia spokesmen said that some 5,000 fighters had joined their push to encircle from the west the country's second-largest city of Mosul, the IS militants' last bastion in Iraq, which is linked by road to territory it holds in Syria.
Karim al-Nuri of the militias' umbrella group, known as the Popular Mobilization Units, and Jaafar al-Husseini, a spokesman for unit member the Hezbollah Brigades, said that a total of some 15,000 Shiite fighters were now participating in the battle.
The Iraqi military confirmed the figures, which, including army units, militarized police, special forces and Kurdish fighters would bring the total number of anti-IS forces in the offensive to over 40,000.
The two-week-old offensive to drive IS from Mosul had been long-anticipated, since the Sunni extremists stormed into the city in 2014 and drove out a much larger Iraqi force, albeit one that was demoralized from neglect and corruption.
Chapman, Cubs stop Indians, cut World Series deficit to 3-2
CHICAGO (AP) — They've waited 108 years for a championship. So with this World Series on the verge of slipping away, the Chicago Cubs could not wait any longer.
Manager Joe Maddon summoned closer Aroldis Chapman from the bullpen in the seventh inning for the first eight-out save of his big league career, needing to hold off the Cleveland Indians in Game 5.
As nervous fans fretted at Wrigley Field, Chapman fired his 100 mph heat and preserved the Cubs' 3-2 win Sunday night, cutting Cleveland's lead to 3-2.
The Cubs won a Series game at Wrigley for the first time since Game 6 in 1945.
Now, the team that led the majors in wins this year will try to extend its season again Tuesday night when Chicago right-hander Jake Arrieta faces Josh Tomlin at Cleveland in Game 6.
