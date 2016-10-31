Adele is going to have to pay more to perform for American fans

Adele might be forced to tell American fans “Hello” from the other side the next time she embarks on a concert tour.
The British vocalist is just wrapping up her record-setting American tour (she also sold out her European dates) but as of December 23, it’s about to get more expensive for her and other foreign artists to play in the U.S.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is upping the price of the visa for nonimmigrant workers by 42 percent.
Musicians, as well as other artists, actors and athletes who travel to the U.S. for work will now have to pay $460 per person when they come to the country. This is up from $325 per person. Single artists don’t necessarily get a better deal than multi-person bands: Every member traveling with the artist, from managers to crew also has to pay the fee.
The Canadian Federation of Musicians objected to the increase in the visa cost.
“A fee surge of this kind adds an additional and unacceptable financial burden on our members,” federation Executive Director Liana White told Billboard.
