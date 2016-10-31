The number of toddlers poisoned with opioids is up 205%

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin Pause

2:31 Halloween forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

1:52 Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:50 Cam Newton: 'I don't feel protected by the officials'

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall