Ex-Baylor official says told to not put anything in writing

Baylor University's former Title IX coordinator says a top school official told her to never put anything in writing after she sent him a memo detailing her concerns that her authority was still being compromised even after the university had indicated it was trying to make changes in the wake of a series of sexual assault claims.
Patty Crawford on Tuesday told "60 Minutes Sports on Showtime" that Reagan Ramsower, Baylor's senior vice president for operations, yelled at her in July after she wrote the 16-page memo and told her to only talk to him in person or by phone.
Ramsower told the television program that Crawford's claim was a "complete fabrication."
Baylor has received a storm of criticism over claims it mishandled sexual assault cases for several years.
