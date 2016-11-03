For one Cubs fan, a World Series toast 32 years in the making

More than three decades ago, in 1984, the Chicago Cubs lost the National League pennant to the San Diego Padres. It was the team’s first playoff appearance since 1945, and after winning the first two games of the series, the Cubs lost three in a row, leading some fans to believe Chicago really was cursed to never win.
On Oct. 7 or so of that year, when the Cubs were officially eliminated, Grace Johnson’s grandfather took a can of Coors beer, put it in the fridge and said he wouldn’t open it until the Cubbies were World Series champs.
And for more than a quarter century, it sat unopened. Until Thursday. When the last out of Game 7 was recorded and the Cubs won their first title in 108 years, the time came for the lifelong Cubs fan to crack open the world’s most refreshing drink that could also kill you.
my grandpa put this beer in his fridge 32 years ago and said he would open it when the cubs won the world series. today was that day. pic.twitter.com/LPsNMQZCpp— gracejo (@GraceJohnso) November 3, 2016
For what it’s worth, the beer actually looks pretty normal, albeit flat, given it’s long time in the fridge. But according to the video Johnson posted to social media, it smelled “like hell.”
“I think you should drink it and die a happy man,” the man’s son says in the video.
Since Johnson posted the video early Thursday morning to Twitter, it has been retweeted more than 30,000 times and liked 57,000 times.
Drinking expired beer is actually not hazardous to your health, at least when done in moderation, according to several beer-focused websites. The beverage simply loses its flavor and less potable. But it’s still probably a good idea for the fan to skip actually sipping it.
Comments