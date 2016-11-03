Bombshell from Fox News’ Megyn Kelly: Ailes offered career boosts for ‘sexual favors’

0:48 Congressman John Lewis leads Charlotte voters to the polls Pause

1:35 Hillary Clinton returns to NC to campaign in Raleigh

4:03 In sickness and in health

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

1:53 Who's left Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck?

2:11 Republicans reopen Orange County headquarters after firebombing