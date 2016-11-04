Once given an hour to live, teen runner with cerebral palsy isn’t stopping

The starter pistol fires, and beneath a gray afternoon sky, a drove of high school cross-country runners bolts from the starting line. Within seconds, they stampede toward a nearby hill, a commotion that leaves one runner behind.
Fort Osage senior Allison Shewmaker takes cautious strides as she drifts into last place. Her movements are slow and ungainly. Her arms flutter into the air. Her legs flail outward. With each step, she falls further back.
When she reaches the incline, now completely separated from the pack, she leans over and presses her hand to the ground to keep herself upright, the blades of grass poking between her fingers.
In the crowd, where family watches, an onlooker taps a friend.
“What’s with her?” he whispers.
Jeannette Shewmaker spent 10 years trying to conceive her first child. When she learned she was having a girl, she prepped a baby room, bought pink clothes and then settled on a name — Allison, after her mother, Alice.
A routine appointment altered the perfectly laid-out plans. At a seven-month checkup, it was discovered that Allison wasn’t moving, and soon thereafter, her heart rate plummeted. Jeannette was scheduled for an emergency cesarean section.
Allison arrived two months premature, so tiny that her entire body tucked into her father’s hand.
A doctor gave her an hour to live.
“For her to be taken away that fast, it just ripped my heart out,” Jeannette said.
After Allison made it through the hour, doctors surmised she might make it six. When she survived six, they gave her a week. Then a month. Then a couple of years. Maybe.
Whatever the life expectancy, however, it would probably include brain damage. Most likely, Allison would never walk. She might not even talk.
I never wanted to be different. I never thought I was different until I was like 7 or 8. (That’s) when I started to notice that people would always stare at me when I walked around.
Allison Shewmaker
When she was 18 months old, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that inhibits muscle control. Her form of the condition — spastic diplegia cerebral palsy — predominantly affects the movements in her legs and hips.
The condition required orthopedic surgery to lengthen the Achilles tendons in both of Allison’s legs, as well as procedures to improve mobility. Twice, she ripped her feet out of the casts.
“I never wanted to be different,” Allison says now. “I never thought I was different until I was like 7 or 8. (That’s) when I started to notice that people would always stare at me when I walked around.”
Allison jogs unaccompanied alongside a highway, the cars whistling past her as she approaches a U-turn in the trail.
The other runners have already made the reversal on Fort Osage’s home course, so as Allison heads toward the bend, they use the adjacent lane to run in the opposite direction, lapping her one by one.
On her left leg, a black knee brace conceals a cluster of scrapes and discolorations. A day earlier, she lost her balance and tumbled on a rock path during practice, blood streaming down her leg to her sock.
When Allison was 3, she unexpectedly took her first steps without assistance. They came on Christmas Day.
But as her mobility and speech patterns continued to surpass expectations, her family structure was falling apart. After 17 years of marriage, her parents divorced. Allison and Jeannette were kicked out of the house, Jeannette says, and spent the next four years crowded into her parents’ home.
For a year, Allison prolonged the relationship with her father, but she cut ties on her eighth birthday in 2007.
She hasn’t seen him since.
“Basically, to me, it feels like he didn’t want me,” Allison said, shrugging her shoulders. “His loss.”
As her life at home endured significant change, the promotion through school provided its own challenges. Allison has an individualized education program, a document that outlines her special needs. Although she is an honor-roll student, aspects of her classwork, particularly those that require memorization, can be difficult.
She attends classes in a general education setting, but while she has made a habit of convincing herself that a disability doesn’t define who she is, school can offer some reminders.
Because of the way her muscles erratically spasm, Allison occasionally loses her balance without notice. Years ago, she tripped and fell down the stairs while walking from one class to another. Some kids laughed. Allison now has permission to leave class early so she can have the hallways to herself.
Two years ago, after the school featured Allison in an in-house video project, a few classmates accused her of faking the condition for attention. One began walking like her, kicking his feet outward as he stepped.
The midway point in the race includes a loop behind a baseball diamond. By the time Allison arrives there, the majority of the conference-championship field has begun to trickle across the finish line.
The loop hides its occupants from favorable view for a mile-long stretch, so Jeannette leaves the crowd and joins Allison on the path, slowing every few minutes to snap photos on her iPhone.
The two of them re-emerge 10 minutes later for the final straightaway. With the course cleared, the noise begins to pick up. Those whispers are back. Intermittent applause soon joins them. The latter gains momentum as Allison glances toward the finish line.
Allison has always wanted to run in the Special Olympics. For a decade, she has played for a softball team called the Exceptionals, a program for kids with special needs.
Doctors encouraged her to exercise as a form of physical therapy. She attended weekly one-on-one therapy sessions for years, but Jeannette’s insurance plan no longer covers them.
And the Special Olympics deemed Allison too cognitive to participate.
An eighth-grade teacher and coach, Floyd Hawkins, suggested a Plan B: Join the cross country team.
“I said no,” Allison said. “I didn’t want to do it. But then I talked to my mom and she thought I could.”
Allison ran for a year. She loved it. But high school represented a different challenge. New teammates. Older classmates. It was all a bit intimidating for an incoming freshman who was told in her first week of high school that she looked funny when she walked.
“I told her, ‘Listen, sweetheart, if you want to go out there and run, then you go out there and run, and don’t worry what anyone else thinks,’ ” Jeannette said.
Allison ultimately decided to sign up. For four years, she has been a member of the team, participating in junior-varsity races.
She never skips a meet.
“We’ve never given her special treatment,” Fort Osage coach Chris Earley said. “As a matter of fact, she’s always done the same workouts the rest of the kids do. And when you give her a chance to sit one out, she refuses.”
At the end of Allison’s freshman season, the senior class pooled together money and bought her a letterman’s jacket. They persuaded her to join the track team, too, and so she did. She has already started conditioning for her senior season this spring.
Allison won’t be running Saturday at the Missouri high school state cross country meet in Jefferson City. Her best time of the year left her 20 minutes shy of the final state-qualifying spot.
But in four years of cross country, she has completed all her races, most of them without ever stopping to walk.
When Allison turns a corner for the final 100 yards, her Fort Osage teammates are standing and waiting for her. Their races already completed and their times already recorded, they join her on the course and match her stride for stride.
Allison’s pace quickens. She crosses the finish line in her best time of the season — 41 minutes, 7 seconds — before collapsing into a friend’s arms. A teammate opens the spout of a water bottle and pours the beverage into Allison’s mouth, some of it spilling onto her black jersey.
For a minute or two, Allison stands with her hands on her knees, the water still dripping from her bottom lip. After a few moments, she finally catches her breath.
“Alright,” she says, grinning as she scans her surroundings. “Let’s go again.”
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
