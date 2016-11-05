Ex-sciences academy president Ralph J. Cicerone dies at 73

Ralph J. Cicerone, president emeritus of the National Academy of Sciences and a renowned authority on atmospheric chemistry and climate change, has died. He was 73.
William Kearney, director of media relations for the Washington, D.C.-based National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, says Cicerone died unexpectedly at his home in Short Hills, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Cicerone was the 21st president of the National Academy of Sciences from 2005 until this June. He balanced advocacy for independent scientific advice with maintaining a dialogue with politicians and policymakers on major scientific issues.
He also was a leading atmospheric scientist and his research helped shape environmental policy and science nationally and internationally.
Cicerone's successor at NAS, Marcia McNutt, says he performed his work with "honesty, integrity, and deep passion."
