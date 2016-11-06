Their strange route home led them to a rescue

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC Pause

1:46 Millennial women explain why they are voting for Trump

3:38 We'll be there

3:16 Observer reporters preview Panthers at Rams

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

1:10 Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin on hamstring