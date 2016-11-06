Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes central Oklahoma.

3:38 We'll be there Pause

0:43 Police gather outside ER where deputy was taken after being shot

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

3:16 Observer reporters preview Panthers at Rams

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser