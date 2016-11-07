His wedding never happened, so he’s giving away their $1,100 engagement ring

When J. P. Gold proposed to his girlfriend in 2014, he was thrilled to hear her say yes. But a year before their wedding date, they split up, and the ring he had given her ended up in his desk drawer, unused.
Now Gold is trying to salvage a happy ending for the ring — by giving it away to “the right couple” through Craigslist.
The Indianapolis manager for a music label company listed the 1.7 carat moissanite ring on Thursday, promising a deal” for someone “ready to make that special lady your wife.”
Gold offered to sell the ring for half of the $1,100 he paid for the diamond substitute ring two years ago, but added another option for the financially strapped.
“If you don't have the money, I'm willing to give the ring away for free to the right couple,” he wrote. “If you want the ring for free, I kindly ask that you tell me why you believe you as a couple deserve the ring and how you will stand the test of time by remaining in love and married.”
Gold told KXTV that he would rather gift the ring, especially to “a young couple in love that maybe aren’t financially established... I want that heart-wrenching love story. I want someone to give me that 'Notebook' love story.”
Gold said he’s also looking for a couple who need the help: “If you don’t need it, don’t ask for it for free,” he added, according to WXIN. “If you need it and you’re really in love, tell me why. Tell me every great thing about your potential fiance.”
He said he was unsure if his ex was aware of his plan but insisted that his plan was about “making the best for someone else.”
"I'm just ready to move on to the next step of my life,” he told KXTV.
About 10 would-be couples have reached out, but Gold said he is hoping a couple near Indianapolis will express interest. Gold also attached another condition should he give the ring away for free: an invite.
“I didn't get to attend my own [wedding], so I want to at least attend yours,” he wrote in his ad.
Comments