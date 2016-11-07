This astronaut voted from space, so you have no excuse not to vote on earth

Shane Kimbrough is the only American in space, but a little thing like traveling in the International Space Station isn’t going to stop him from casting his ballot.
Kimbrough was able to exercise his civic duty and fill out an absentee ballot for Tuesday’s election. Astronauts are allowed to vote while in orbit thanks to a 1997 Texas law passed to ensure they could participate. Most astronauts live in or around Houston.
Mission Control digitally sends ballots to the space station where astronauts fill them out. The completed ballots are then sent back down to earth.
“It’s a secure ballot that is then sent directly to the voting authorities,” NASA spokesman Jay Bolden told Space.com.
Kimbrough reached the International Space Station Oct. 21 after an approximately two-day journey from the launch site in Kazakhstan. He’ll orbit 250 miles above earth for four months.
He isn’t the first astronaut to cast a presidential ballot from space, however. Leroy Chiao voted for president in 2004 while on the Expedition 10 mission.
