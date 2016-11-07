Northern California ‘supermom’ went for a jog. She hasn’t been seen since.

Sherri Papini was known among her friends and family as a “supermom,” the kind of person who would never abandon her husband and her two children.
So her family feared the worst when the 34-year-old Redding-area woman didn’t return from an afternoon jog Wednesday and failed to pick up her kids from day care.
Their worries intensified when Papini’s cellphone was found, using a phone-locator program, off a rural road north of Redding near where she was spotted earlier in the day on her jog.
“Everybody who knows my wife knows that there’s no reason for her to leave,” her husband, Keith Papini, told ABC News on Sunday in an interview that aired on “Good Morning America.” “She was definitely taken against her will.”
Searchers have been combing an area in the town of Mountain Gate, where the 5-foot-4-inch, 100-pound blond woman was last seen in a pink running top.
Papini does not have any known medical or mental health issues, and has never left like this before, detectives say.
Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead detectives to a suspect. The family also is offering $40,000. Papini’s family started an online fundraising campaign to expand the reward.
