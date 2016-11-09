Protests erupt across the country against President-elect Donald Trump

CAUTION: Many of the videos within this story contain foul language.
In cities and on college campuses across the U.S., protesters took to the streets, chanting, carrying signs and flags and angrily voicing their displeasure with the election of Republican Donald Trump to the presidency.
#DC #Trump #protest growing marching to White House pic.twitter.com/jUoCGF5ezl— Wade McMullen (@wademc) November 10, 2016
In Washington D.C., a small group of protesters gathered outside Trump International Hotel, which just recently opened.
Local media outlets broadcast video Wednesday night showing a peaceful crowd in front of the downtown hotel. Many chanted "No racist USA, no Trump, no KKK."
Another group stood outside the White House. They held candles, listened to speeches and sang songs.
Earlier Wednesday, protesters at American University burned U.S. flags on campus.
New York City protests against Donald Trump's presidency. They haven't stopped coming. pic.twitter.com/qwZlBe2i0L— Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland_) November 10, 2016
In New York, over a thousand protesters marched in the streets of Manhattan and demonstrated outside Trump Tower.
One group began at Union Square, while another converged at Columbus Circle. The demonstrators then took to the streets blocking traffic as police mobilized to contain them under a light rain.
The protesters chanted "Not my president" and "hey, hey, ho, ho Donald Trump has got to go." They held signs that read "Trump Makes America Hate" and "Don't Lose Hope."
Some of the protesters cursed out key battleground states that Trump had won to secure victory.
Outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown police installed barricades to keep the demonstrators at bay.
In Oakland, violence broke out late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as some demonstrators set garbage bins on fire, broke windows and sprayed graffiti at five businesses in the downtown area, police said. No arrests were made.
Another peaceful protest began Wednesday night, with several hundred chanting, sign-waving people gathering.
Chanting #notMyPresident at the #ChicagoProtests with thousands of others. pic.twitter.com/VUmaVALVSs— Kelli Nakagama (@kelli_nak) November 10, 2016
In Chicago, thousands marched through the Loop and gathered outside the city’s Trump Tower to express their disapproval of the election.
"No Trump" and "Not my president!" were among chants shouted by the crowd late Wednesday.
Authorities say police have been stationed outside the hotel and condominium tower since it was apparent the Republican had defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest.
Chicago resident Michael Burke told the Associated Press he believes the president-elect will "divide the country and stir up hatred." He added there was a constitutional duty not to accept that.
About a half-dozen Trump supporters were also in front of Trump Tower, with Anthony Moreira asserting Trump "isn't a bigot."
An estimated 10,000 people gathered in Boston Common tonight to protest #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/qrlaOfki8z— Lindsay Perdue (@lindsay_perdue) November 10, 2016
In Boston, estimates of just under 10,000 anti-Trump protesters streamed through the downtown are, chanting "Trump's a racist" and carrying signs that say "Impeach Trump" and "Abolish Electoral College." The latter sign is in reference to the fact that Trump, while winning the Electoral College, likely lost the popular vote narrowly to Clinton.
The protesters gathered on Boston Common before marching toward the Massachusetts Statehouse, with beefed up security including extra police officers.
The protesters paused on the steps of the Statehouse before continuing on through the city streets toward Copley Square.
The protest was the largest of a series of anti-Trump actions in Boston on Wednesday and appeared boisterous but largely peaceful.
Protest organizer Elan Axelbank told the Associated Press the long term goal is to build a sustainable grassroots movement of the majority of people who don't subscribe to what he called Trump's racist ideas.
In Los Angeles, dozens of protesters gathered downtown outside of city hall.
Large crowd of young anti-Trump protesters on steps of Los Angeles City Hall. Seceral protests said to be happening in #DTLA tonight pic.twitter.com/0nqMvisnsj— James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) November 9, 2016
In San Francisco, hundreds marched along Market Avenue, one of the city's main avenues, to join a vigil in the Castro District, a predominantly gay neighborhood.
In Berkeley, California, about 1,500 students — half the entire student body of one high school — walked out of class, Berkeley Unified School District officials said.
Students tweeted “#NotMyPresident” and pledged to unify. Others chanted, “Si, se puede,” Spanish for “Yes, we can,” and waved Mexican flags, according to posts on social media.
“It’s not the first time we’ve had a walkout. We know what to expect, we know what we need to do,” said Berkeley Unified spokesman Charles Burress. There are no plans to discipline students, he said.
School and district administrators and faculty accompanied the students as they marched from the school through downtown and onto the University of California, Berkeley campus.
In New Orleans, protesters took to the streets, spraypainting graffiti in Lee Circle and causing damage to windows of a Chase Bank. A man who called himself Blue Velvet also burned a Donald Trump effigy, according to the New Orleans Advocate.
In Seattle, hundreds of people rallied and listened to speakers organized by Socialist Alternative Seattle on Wednesday afternoon before marching through the streets.
Many held anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter signs and chanted slogans, including "Misogyny has to go," and "The people united, will never be defeated."
They continued marching through Seattle streets during the evening commute. Around 10 p.m., KIRO reported that police were investigating reports of three people being shot in downtown Seattle, but it is unclear if the potential shootings are connected to the protest.
A couple hundred students walked out of two Seattle high schools earlier Wednesday in protest.
At The Evergreen State College south of Seattle, scores of students walked out of classes Wednesday to gather with anti-Trump signs.
In Portland, Oregon, dozens of young protesters snarled traffic while gathering and listening to speakers. Earlier Wednesday, several Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the protest, taunting demonstrators with signs. At one point, a lone Trump supporter was chased and hit in the back with a skateboard before others intervened. KGW reports that one person was arrested.
In Austin, Texas, students from the University of Texas rallied on campus before marching downtown, disrupting traffic, before they reached the state capitol. Many carried flags and signs supporting Clinton.
Detroit protesters echoed others when they chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no facist USA.”
All told, the protests have been mostly peaceful, according to authorities and social media reports. While the protests have resulted in heavy congestion, many videos have shown drivers honking their horns in apparent solidarity with the protesters.
The number of arrests across the country, if any, is unclear at this point in time.
