The father of a slain cop from July’s Dallas shooting is suing Black Lives Matter

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford? Pause

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

1:39 Up in the air on a WWII C-46 aircraft with veterans and volunteer pilots on Veterans Day

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory