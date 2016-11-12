Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets in many cities for a third night

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire Pause

1:39 Up in the air on a WWII C-46 aircraft with veterans and volunteer pilots on Veterans Day

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:36 Steve Clifford on Charlotte Hornets' 6-1 start

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans