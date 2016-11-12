He was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Now he feels like he hit the lottery

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire Pause

0:16 Bob Dylan wins 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook