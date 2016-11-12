66 years later, a Korean War vet and prisoner of war reaches his final resting place

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Pause

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

0:36 Steve Clifford on Charlotte Hornets' 6-1 start

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory