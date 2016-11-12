Thousands march against Trump in Los Angeles, with fears over immigration high

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Pause

3:38 We'll be there

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart