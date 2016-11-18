Snapchat video of man kicking, throwing dog prompts arrest

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Pause

3:38 We'll be there

0:38 Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. beats the Keep Pounding drum at Panthers game

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith

2:21 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Thursday's prediction

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge