Snapchat video of man kicking, throwing dog prompts arrest

Lexington police are searching for a Mississippi man and have arrested a Lexington man in connection with the abuse of a small dog that was captured on video.
An arrest warrant for one felony count of ill-treatment of animals has been issued for Saquiriauki S. “Serio” Mister, 21, of Mississippi, police said. The dog’s owner, Timothy Terell Mister, 34, of Lexington has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and misprison of a felony, police said.
Police say they believe Saquiriauki Mister may have fled to Mississippi and his information has been entered in a national crime database.
Timothy Terell Mister has been arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where he will appear before a bond court judge within 24 hours.
On Oct. 16, multiple people contacted Lexington police and forwarded videos and photos from Snapchat of the dog being kicked and thrown down a flight of stairs. The dog could be heard yelping with each kick and as it tumbled down the stairs.
Lexington Police Department’s Cpl. Cameron Mortenson said there wasn’t enough information initially to determine who the abuser was, as users on Snapchat can use aliases.
But Mortenson said that within minutes, officers pinpointed the area where it happened – Cedarcrest Village Apartments – and had taken the dog.
Mortenson said the dog has been examined by a veterinarian and is in good health.
Lexington County Animal Control gained custody of the dog and issued a summons for maltreatment of an animal to Mister.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (803) 359-6260. Tips can also be submitted to midlandscrimestoppers.com or the Lexington Police Department’s Facebook page.
