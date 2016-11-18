One swab from your smartphone can tell scientists all about you

2:44 Carlos Figueroa talks about speaking to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board Pause

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:31 Isabel Pratt talks about speaking to CMS board meeting

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:35 Sara Lopez discusses how immigrants are feeling

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness