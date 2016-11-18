Mall Santa removed after telling girl that Hillary Clinton is ‘on my naughty list’

The big guy gets a lump of coal in his stocking for this.
A Santa Claus at Seminole Towne Center mall in Sanford, Fla., was removed from his job this week after he told a 10-year-old girl that Hillary Clinton “is on my naughty list,” WKMG in Orlando reported.
The girl’s mom, who said she and her daughter supported Clinton, complained to mall management about the Tuesday night incident.
The mom told mall management that when her daughter told Santa what she wanted for Christmas, he told her she was on the nice list.
Then, he allegedly said to the girl: “Do you know who is on my naughty list? Hillary Clinton.”
The girl said he laughed.
A spokesman for The Noerr Programs, which provides Santas to malls across the country, told WKMG that Santa thought he was just making a joke.
The company apologized to the girl’s family.
Santa was sent to counseling in human resources.
No word on whether he’ll return.
Comments